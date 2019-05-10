ASHEBORO, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff's Office confirms the were no survivors after a plane crashed Friday night in Asheboro. The Asheboro Police Department and Randolph County Sheriff's Office started their investigation just after 10:00 p.m. after being called by the airport, about an overdue plane from Knoxville, Tennessee.

According to witnesses at the airport, the plane flew over the runway around 8:30 p.m. to make a landing approach. It then flew past a tree line and wasn't seen again, Sheriff Greg Seabolt says. A pilot and passenger were the only two on the plane.

FAA authorities were also contacted and reported the radar last logged the plane in an area between the new Asheboro Bypass and Cannon Heights Drive. The sheriff's office and the Ash-Rand Rescue team started a ground search for the plane. The search was suspended because of rain and darkness.

Around 4:26 a.m. Saturday, the sheriff's office received information from an Air Force Coordination the tracked a cell phone signal to a wooded area near Southwestern Randolph High School. Personnel with the Ash--Rand Rescue and the sheriff's office then resumed the search.

The NC State Highway Patrol (NCSHP) chopper spotted the wreckage along Cedar Rock Mountain Road. Ground search members were sent to the area and found the pilot and passenger dead.

The National Transportation and Safety Board (NTSB) are enroute to Randolph County to investigate the crash. The sheriff's office hasn't released the identities of the two people killed in the crash.

