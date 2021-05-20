Randolph County Sheriff under investigation by the SBI

The SBI’s office said it was requested to investigate allegations of misuse of position and authority involving Randolph County Sheriff Gregory Seabolt.

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — The Randolph County Sheriff is under investigation, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

The SBI’s office said it was requested on May 5 by District Attorney Andy Gregson to investigate allegations of misuse of position and authority by a public official involving Randolph County Sheriff Greg Seabolt. The SBI has not released any details on the allegations.

The SBI said it’s an ongoing investigation. However, once it completes the investigation it will submit the case file to the District Attorney for review. The SBI said the District Attorney will then determine what, if any, charges should be made in the case against Sheriff Seabolt.