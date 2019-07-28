ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham County investigators are looking for two men involved in an armed robbery in Reidsville Sunday morning.

The Rockingham County Sheriff's Office says the robbery happened at Stop and Shop on US Highway 158 around 3:45. One of the two men suspected was caught on surveillance video. Both men had their faces covered. Both had guns and demanded money from an employee before leaving on foot.

Anyone with information should call the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at (336) 634-3232 or Rockingham County Crime Stoppers at (336) 349-9683.

