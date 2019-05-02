MEBANE, N.C. — The Orange County Sheriff's Office has identified the remains of a murdered child that was located under a billboard in Mebane in 1998, according to officials.

Using the latest DNA technology, the sheriff's office was able to positively identify that child as Robert "Bobby" Adam Whitt. Whitt was born on Jan. 7, 1988 in Michigan and raised in Ohio, officials said.

A child's body was located by a lawn maintenance crew under a billboard on Industrial Drive near Interstate 85 on Sept. 25, 1998, the sheriff's office said. The crew found a skull at the edge of the wood line when they were mowing in the area.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and found decomposed human remains, later identified as that of a child.

No matches were found using available databases of children reported missing across the country.

"A multi-discipline forensic approach was employed in this case. Dr. Douglas Ubelaker of the Smithsonian prepared a rendering of the boy early in the investigation. Later, famed forensic sculptor Frank Bender, featured on America’s Most Wanted, also created a bust of the child. Despite widespread dissemination of these reconstructions, no one was able to identify the child at that time," authorities said in a press release.

Maj. Tim Horne worked the case from the day the body was found.

Upon positive identification of the boy, he said, "I always kept the case file box under my desk, where it was purposefully in my way. Every time I turned, I hit it with my leg. I did this so the little boy couldn’t be forgotten."

As technology changed, the remains continued to be analyzed in hopes of finding a positive identification.

Dr. Barbara Rae-Venter, a genetic genealogy consultant who assisted in the solving the Golden State Killer case was able to identify a close relative of the child using ancestry DNA, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators then contacted various members of the child's genetic family tree.

At 1:44 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2018, a member of Bobby's family responded to a voicemail left by investigators, according to the sheriff's office. That family member was able to provide the boy's name and "critical details related to the case," officials said.

"This case is an example of dogged determination of investigators who refused to give up. The efforts of Maj. Tim Horne and the entire investigation division were exemplary," said Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood.

Based on the information gathered from the family, investigators were able to determine "a strong possibility...that the child's mother had also been killed during the same time period."

An unidentified female matching the search criteria was located in Spartanburg County, South Carolina.

Officials contacted the sheriff's office there, and the DNA of the victims was compared. The two were confirmed to be mother and son, the sheriff's office said.

A suspect in the case is expected to be charged once jurisdictional issues are resolved, officials said.

The suspect is currently incarcerated in federal prison on unrelated charges.

"With technology what it is today, crimes that have gone unsolved before are now ripe for resolution," Blackwood said.