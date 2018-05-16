GREENSBORO - The Guilford County courthouse was placed on lockdown Wednesday morning after police were investigating reports that shots were fired nearby.

Greensboro police believe shots were fired outside of the courthouse in the parking lot near Washington and Eugene Streets. As of 11:45 a.m., no victims were found. Police are detaining several subjects as part of the investigation.

A press conference will be held at 12:30 p.m. with the police chief and city manager outside city hall.

The 300 block of W. Washington Street is closed between South Eugene Street and South Greene Street because of the investigation.

