GOP has reached a consensus on new abortion restrictions

House Speaker Tim Moore confirmed Republicans have come to a consensus on an idea of a 12-week ban Thursday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Republicans in the state house have reached an agreement on potential abortion rights restrictions, according to CBS affiliate WNCN.

The new plan is a ban on abortions in our state after about 12 weeks of pregnancy.

He says there would be certain exceptions.

Moore says exceptions may include rape, incest, protecting the life of the mother, and defects of the unborn baby.

Right now, abortion is legal for up to 20 weeks in North Carolina.

To be clear, no laws or bills have been passed or even written about this, but Republicans say they've come to an agreement about possible legislation.

Again, this is still in the very early stages.

The speaker's director of communications says things could still change.

It's unclear when lawmakers could introduce a bill.

Democrat representative Pricey Harrison says she was disappointed.

