GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Easter bunny will be here before you know it! Many families will sit down while social distancing to enjoy an Easter meal this weekend.

A few restaurants in Greensboro are offering special menus for Easter with options for takeout and curbside.

RELATED: List: Triad restaurants offering takeout, delivery, or both

If your restaurant has a special Easter menu on tap, email it to news@wfmy.com We will continue to add to this story through Easter weekend.

Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse

Meal feeds 4-6

Choose between roasted Beef Tenderloin with Horseradish Cream Sauce, or Roasted Prime Rib with Au Jus and Horseradish Cream Sauce.

Choice of salad, two of Ruth’s signature sides, and a house-made dessert

You’ll need to order by April 10.

Beef Tenderloin | Starting at $180

Roasted Prime Rib | Starting at $240

Find out more: Ruth's Chris Steakhouse

Melt Kitchen and Bar

Each item feeds 4-6

Some items include deviled eggs with dill and chives ($10), cheddar chive biscuits ($14), pimento cheese ($8), spinach salad ($16), Melt's Almost Famous Brussel Sprouts ($16), roasted asparagus ($14), carved ham with pineapple brown-sugar glaze ($22), and house-made quiche (10 inches for $18).

Taking orders under Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

Find out more: Melt Kitchen and Bar

Elm St. Grill

Easter meal for family of four

Pre-order by April 8, pickup on April 11 between 12-3 p.m.

Choose an entree ($32 each): Chicken Alfredo bake, beef goulash mac-n-cheese, honey-baked ham, Italian meatballs

Choose your sides ($10 each): Sweet potato casserole, broccoli cranberry salad, mac-n-cheese, red potatoes salad, mashed potatoes

Choose your dessert ($15 each): Lemon meringue pie or double chocolate cake

Find out more: Elm St. Grill

Gia Drink, Eat, Listen

Three-course Easter meal feeds family of four

$99 plus tax: Choose three courses

Main (Choose 1): Honey-glazed ham or herb-rubbed leg of lamb

Sides (Choose 2): Green bean almondine, mashed potatoes, honey glazed carrots

Wine (Choose 1): Vin Gris de Cigare Rose, Castellano Pinot Grigio, Donna Olimpia Tageto Super Tuscan

Includes homemade yeast rolls (12 total) with honey butter

Pick up meals Saturday, April 11 between 3-7 p.m.

Find out more: Gia Drink, Eat, Listen

Fleming's

Three-Course Easter Meal

Choose your favorite entrée for the family to enjoy along with salad, two sides, and dessert.

Call to pre-order for curbside pickup. Fleming’s For the Family menus start at $120 for four and $180 for six.

Find out more: Flemings

Village Tavern

Family meal for four

Choice of spiral ham with glaze ($140)

Slow Roasted Prime Rib with Au Jus ($160)

Includes entrée, garden salad, garlic mashed potatoes, and green beans. Plus dessert including Godiva Chocolate Torte or Carrot Cake.

Call 336-282-3063 to pre-order your Easter Meal by 1 pm Thursday, April 9, 2020. Limited quantities and pickup times available.

Find out more: Village Tavern

Machete

Takeaway brunch menu for Easter Sunday

Pickup hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Easter

A la carte menu includes entrees like slow-braised pork shoulder, biscuit benedict, breakfast sammy, and chicken biscuit

Find out more: Machete

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the same measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of the flu and other viruses. That means washing your hands, avoiding touching your face, and covering coughs and sneezes.

RELATED: Facts Not Fear | What you need to know about the COVID-19 outbreak

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 2-1-1 or 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 to find out more information.

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

►DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775

►For traffic alerts text the word TRAFFIC to 336-379-5775