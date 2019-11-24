GREENSBORO, N.C. — Don't feel like cooking this Thanksgiving? No worries, there are several restaurants you can take your family to for a great meal right here in the Triad!

Ruth Chris Steak House | 800 Green Valley Rd., Greensboro

THANKSGIVING DAY MENU

Adults $41.95 | Kids $14.95

Choose One:

caesar salad · steak house salad · Louisiana seafood gumbo

ENTRÉE

oven-roasted turkey breast with sausage & herb stuffing, homemade gravy & cranberry relish

SIDES

Choose One:

garlic mashed potatoes · sweet potato casserole · creamed spinach · green beans

DESSERT

pumpkin cheesecake & vanilla ice cream

Make a reservation

https://www.ruthschris.com/promotions/thanksgiving-dinner/

Lucky 32 Southern Kitchen, 1421 Westover Terrace, Greensboro -

Thanksgiving Day in Cary, 11 AM – 7:30 PM, in Greensboro

Three-Course Prix Fixe Menu

$29

Butternut Squash Soup with spiced crema

Smoked Turkey Breast with persimmon gravy, whipped sweet potatoes, country sausage spoon bread, and collard greens. Pumpkin Pie with fresh whipped cream.

More Details: https://www.lucky32.com/holiday-menu/

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse, 3342 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro

Thanksgiving Day course includes your choice of Herb-Roasted Turkey or Petite Filet Mignon. But there’s lots more! There’s also a three-course Children’s Menu for $22. Call (336) 294-7790 to make a reservation.

Find out more about Thanksgiving Day Menu

https://www.flemingssteakhouse.com/promotions/thanksgiving





Harper's Restaurant, 601 Friendly Center Rd., Greensboro

Thursday, November 28, 2019, gather ‘round our southern table | 11 am – 4 pm $32 adults | $15 children 12 and Under reservations are recommended

Hand Carved Options please select two Slow Roasted Turkey Breast Brown Sugar Honey Baked Ham ‘The Best’ Prime Rib Harper’s Homemade Sides please select three | extra sides are $3 each Cornbread Stuffing Braised Collard Greens Sweet Potato Casserole Garlic Mashed Red Potatoes & Gravy Macaroni & Cheese Squash Casserole Southern Style Green Beans House Salad Turkey Day Desserts Please select one Southern Pecan Pie | chocolate sauce & caramel Sauce Signature Apple Crisp | vanilla bean ice cream Pumpkin Pie | sweet whipping cream

https://harpersrestaurants.com/locations/harpers-greensboro/

Mimi's Cafe, 3322 W. Friendly Ave., Greensboro

Mimi’s Cafe

All of our bistros will be open from 7 am-8 pm Thanksgiving Day. Dine-in with us on Thanksgiving Day and enjoy our delicious Three-Course Thanksgiving Meal! Start with your choice of soup or salad, then followed by a traditional Thanksgiving spread. Your meal is complete with a slice of Pumpkin or Pecan Pie. Call your local bistro for reservations today!

Adults $19.99, Kids $9.99.

https://www.mimiscafe.com/thanksgiving/

Oakcrest Family Restaurant, 2435 Battleground Ave, Greensboro

Thanksgiving Day, the restaurant will be open from 7 am-7 pm. They will offer a Thanksgiving meal deal as well. You can choose between the turkey or ham option, two sides, bread, and dessert for $11.99

Carolina's Diner, 5605 W Friendly Ave., Greensboro

Will be open up until 3 pm Thanksgiving Day. Offering a Thanksgiving meal that includes turkey, stuffing, two vegetables, cranberry sauce, and your choice of pie (apple or cherry). This meal is offered for $11.99 for adults and $5.99

Cracker Barrel, All Triad Locations

On Thanksgiving Day, Cracker Barrel will serve a special in-store Thanksgiving meal from 11 a.m. to close at all of its locations. This traditional Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal comes with turkey, gravy, a sampling of sugar-cured ham, sweet potato casserole, cranberry relish, choice of a country side, a refillable beverage, buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, and a slice of pumpkin pie for dessert.

The Homestyle Turkey n’ Dressing Meal is $12.99 per adult and $7.99 per child

Denny's, All Triad Locations

Denny's will have two options for Thanksgiving. There is a family turkey dinner for $37.99 and it includes turkey breasts, stuffing, cranberry sauce, corn or broccoli. This meal can serve up to four people.

They also are offering an individual turkey and stuffing plate with all the same trimmings, for $10.49.

Golden Corral, All Triad Locations

Will be open from 10 am-8 pm on Thanksgiving day. They are charging $15.99 for all-day access for adults.

