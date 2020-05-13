ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. — Rockingham Community College will give up to $150,000 in scholarships to more than 280 students.

The students applied for financial help through the CARES act. The money is scheduled to be mailed out or direct deposited by May 27.

The good news is, that's not all the money they have available. The college still has $350,000 available from the Emergency Relief Fund provided by the CARES act. That could help a lot of students as well. At least, 800 students at the college are potentially eligible.

If you or a student you know are interested, the school has information and a link to apply available via RCC email. The priority deadline to apply is June 5th.

