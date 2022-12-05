Salvation Army of Greensboro inventory impacted by baby formula shortage

Amid a national baby formula shortage and higher prices at grocery stores, a Greensboro nonprofit is doing what it can to help some of the most vulnerable families.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Amid a national baby formula shortage and higher prices at the grocery store, a Greensboro nonprofit is doing what it can to help some of the most vulnerable families.



The Salvation Army of Greensboro operates two Family Stores where customers can find food and clothes at discounted prices.



Corps Officer Lt. Chris Raymer said the organization receives donated items multiple times a week, which can include baby food and formula.



He said the group is trying its best to keep formula on the shelves for parents in need.

“Recently, we have received baby formula and currently we do have some in stock at both of our stores, but it is very low stock, so we don't see that lasting really through the end of the week," Lt. Raymer said.

As inflation continues to drive up prices for food at grocery stores, Lt. Raymer said families can find quality food items for less.

“They're able to come to us and buy groceries mostly nonperishable items but at an extremely reduced price typically 85 to 70-percent off than what you would find on the store shelves and it's food items that you would find in stores,” Lt. Raymer said.

The Salvation Army of Greensboro has a Family Store on West Gate City Blvd and North Elm Street.