HOLDEN BEACH, NC - A shrimp boat stuck on the beach? It's happening and the saga has reached Day 4.

Yes, a shrimp boat dubbed 'Big Earl' got stuck in the sand on Holden Beach Thursday. The boat was recently purchased by its owner and was on its first trip out according to a WFMY News 2 viewer. The viewer submitted a video of the boat taken Sunday morning.

The boat's captain said a net got tangled in the propeller and the winds pushed the boat closer to the shore overnight.

Sunday morning, a group of beachgoers tried to pull it out using other boats but the tide wasn't high enough. They plan to try again Sunday evening.

A GoFundMe page has even been started for Big Earl to help with damages and towing expenses.

