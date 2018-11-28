GREENSBORO, N.C. -- An 81-year-old Greensboro woman says she was a target of what she thinks was an attempted scam.

Kim Barbee said two strangers were banging on her door for ten minutes straight and she was too scared to answer. That's when her her mom Barbara pulled up into the driveway.

"She said they had been knocking on her door for ten minutes trying to get in and was afraid of them and wouldn’t go to the door," Barbara said.

Barbara said the two men approached her when she got our of her car.

"They met me in the yard and they said they wanted to talk to me about an iPhone," Barbara said. "They said they were using the 'Find My iPhone' app and it said their iPhone was at my house."

Barbara insisted there was no way their iPhone would be in her home, but they persisted. They asked to go inside to search her home for their phone.

"I wasn’t about to let them in my house to look for an iPhone because I thought it just doesn’t sound exactly right." Barbara said.

Then there was another red flag.

"Well I said if I do find it, how will i get in touch with you, what are your names? And they said oh, never mind, just don’t worry and then they left."

Barbara also questioned the precision of the Find My iPhone app. She wasn't sure if they were right in saying the app pinpointed her exact address. She was right to question this.

We went to the Tech Experts. Andy King works for Trinity Solutions, Inc. in High Point.

"On average the Find My iPhone app can get to about 75 yards to 500 yards accuracy, but it can’t give you complete accuracy," King said.

Barbee said she never contacted police about the incident. Greensboro Police tell WFMY News 2 that they haven't heard of this iPhone scam, but as a general rule, do not let strangers into your household under any circumstances.

