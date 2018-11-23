GREENSBORO, NC (WFMY) -- This weekend while searching for the best cyber deals, make sure you include the Triad Goodwill in your search!

Triad Goodwill's online store will be offering great deals on jewelry, vintage collectibles, clothing, shoes, accessories, and much more!

Shopgoodwill.com is the nation’s first and only Internet auction site created and owned by a nonprofit.

Triad Goodwill is one of 125 Goodwill organizations using the online platform.

“Triad Goodwill is excited to be one of the local Goodwill organizations celebrating Cyber Monday,” says Celeste MacMurdo, VP of Retail Operations for Triad Goodwill. “We know that Cyber Monday is a huge day for online holiday shopping and we’re proud to provide a unique experience that also benefits our community."

When you shop at Shopgoodwill.com/Greensboro, you’re supporting Triad Goodwill.

85¢ of every dollar earned on Shopgoodwill.com/Greensboro creates job training and placement opportunities in Alamance, Caswell, Guilford, Randolph, and Rockingham Counties.

