KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — Police say they found a security guard shot at the Fun Zone Sweepstakes in Kernersville around 4:30 this morning. Police say an armed robbery took place, but don't have any suspect information at this time.

EMS took the security guard to the hospital for serious injuries. If you have any information about this robbery, call the Kernersville Police Department at 336-996-3177.

