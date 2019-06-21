ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — The Rowan County Sheriff's Office says a woman tried to poison her fiance with eye drops after getting the idea from the movie "Wedding Crashers."

Deputies responded to the incident on June 15 at a home on Grandeur Drive.

According to a release, David Lane told deputies that he saw his bride-to-be, Jaymee Cruz, putting eye drops in his can of Coca Cola. He stated when he confronted her, they got into an argument. The report says Lane then picked up their six-month-old daughter, locked himself and the baby in the bedroom, and called 911 saying he wanted Cruz removed from the home.

Deputies then spoke with Jaymee Cruz. They say she initially denied putting anything in her fiance's drink, but later admitted she put eye drops in his soda. Cruz told deputies she got the idea from watching the movie "Wedding Crashers" the night before. Cruz stated she wanted to make Lane sick, so she could leave with their baby without him interfering.

Cruz was arrested and charged with felony distributing noxious/deleterious food. She was given a $2,500 secured bond.