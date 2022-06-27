Sheetz lowering price of gas to $3.99 a gallon ahead of holiday weekend

For a limited time, only people can buy Unleaded 88 for $3.99 and E85 for $3.49 a gallon.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — For a limited time only, Sheetz gas station is taking action to help reduce pain at the pump for the community by dropping the gas prices across the country effective immediately.

People can fill up their tank with Unleaded 88 for $3.99 a gallon or gas up with E85 for $3.49 a gallon.

Unleaded 88 is EPA approved and should only be used in vehicles 2001 or newer as well as light-duty trucks, SUVs, and Flex Fuel Vehicles.

Keep in mind, that E85 contains more ethanol and is not compatible with all vehicles because it is a different type of fuel. It is made specifically for "flexible fuel vehicles" or FFVs. Be sure to check your owner’s manual to see if your car is able to use E85.

This offer will be available through the July 4th holiday travel season.

