Sheriff Johnson will not issue Ace Speedway a citation following racing event

Ace Speedway held the event despite a request from Governor Roy Cooper's office to not to hold an event with more than 25 people.

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said he will not issue a citation after Ace Speedway held a racing event over the weekend.

Ace Speedway held the event despite a request from Governor Roy Cooper's office to not hold an event with more than 25 people.

On Saturday, Ace Speedway held the race and posted a sign that read, "peaceful protest of injustice and inequality everywhere."

WFMY News 2 reached out over the weekend for comment from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. A public information officer for the department said, "We understand Ace Speedway has posted signage that the event is a peaceful protest. The Sheriff is aware and will evaluate the merits of this claim."

On Friday, Gov. Roy Cooper’s office sent a letter to Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson encouraging him to enforce his executive order at Ace Speedway.

Sheriff Johnson said he would not issue the citation because numerous speedways and Go Cart Tracks held events over the weekend. In a letter response in part he wrote, “This concerns me greatly to know that my citizens have basically been singled out for the same alleged violations that are occurring all over the State of North Carolina.”

Sheriff Johnson issued the following response:

"After many sleepless nights and consultation with my staff, I have decided today to advise the citizens of Alamance County and the Media that, I will not be issuing a citation to the owner of the ACE Speedway in Alamance County for having more than 25 people in the race stands this past Saturday, June 6, 2020.

I have found through research and contacts with other Sheriffs in the state, that numerous speedways and Go Cart Tracks ran this weekend in North Carolina with no action being taken on those owners or even warnings given. This concerns me greatly to know that my citizens have basically been singled out for the same alleged violations that are occurring all over the State of North Carolina.

While I am having to make a tough decision on what to do, I want to make it clear to all citizens that this is in no way politically motivated on my part. I assure you that I respect the Office of the Governor of North Carolina but I have serious reservations on the legality of his order.

It is within the Governor’s Right to request the court to issue an injunction against ACE Speedway or any other similar event that is currently being operated in the State of North Carolina. It is also within the Governor’s authority to dispatch State Law Enforcement Agencies under his control to issue a citation to ACE Speedway or any other similar event operating in the state.

I have always been taught during my 49 year law enforcement career that if a citation is issued, it is for a clear cut and substantial violation.

I have always tried to treat all persons with respect and dignity. Everyone should be treated equally. My understanding of the law and the conflicting orders issued by the Governor, leads me to question my authority on writing a citation to Mr. Robert Turner, owner of ACE Speedway."

Terry S. Johnson

Sheriff

Stay connected to local, national and breaking news: Download the new WFMY News 2 app.

►Text the keyword APP to 336-379-5775

►For the latest weather conditions and forecast text the keyword WEATHER to 336-379-5775

►For local news stories right to your phone text the keyword NEWS to 336-379-5775

►Need our Call for Action Team? Text keyword CFA to 336-379-5775