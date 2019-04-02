FRISCO, N.C. — Three men were found alive after their shrimp boat named "Big John" washed ashore in the Outer Banks, the National Park Service said Monday.

Just after 5 a.m., National Park Service Rangers were called out to assist the U.S. Coast Guard and Hatteras Island Rescue Squad in a search for an overturned vessel near Cape Point.

A shrimp boat named "Big John" was found shattered along Cape Point. Three men were rescued.

National Park Service

National Park Service says a shrimp boat, Big John, of Wanchese, North Carolina, was found broken apart a half mile north of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore off-road vehicle ramp 49 near Frisco, North Carolina.

A three-man crew was found alive on the beach. They were taken by ambulance to the hospital for medical evaluation. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The cause of the boat wreck is unknown.

National Park Service officials say the beach between ORV ramps 48 and 49 is temporarily closed due large, hazardous debris from Big John, such as nails and wood.