MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 24-year-old man by the name of Micheal Angelo Bisceglo Jr.

According to the N.C. Center for Missing Persons, Bisceglo was last seen on Rawley Avenue in Mount Airy, NC.

He is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Bisceglo was last seen wearing a grey long sleeve shirt, red and white plaid pajama pants, and no shoes. He is 5'11" tall, weighs 180 pounds, and has short brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information about Micheal Angelo Bisceglo Jr. should call the Mount Airy Police Department at 336-786-3535.