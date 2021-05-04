Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem man

The Winston-Salem Police Department said Peter Harrington was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Crowne Oaks apartments.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 63-year-old, Peter Marshall Harrington.

The Winston-Salem Police Department said Harrington was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Crowne Oaks apartments. He was wearing a collared, black shirt with red and white stripes, dark pants and black shoes.

He was possibly heading to the Westgate Center Drive area.

He’s driving a Green 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue with North Carolina license plate number TFV-8096.