Silver Alert issued for missing Winston-Salem man

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for 63-year-old, Peter Marshall Harrington.
The Winston-Salem Police Department said Harrington was last seen around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday in the area of Crowne Oaks apartments. He was wearing a collared, black shirt with red and white stripes, dark pants and black shoes.
He was possibly heading to the Westgate Center Drive area.
He’s driving a Green 2000 Oldsmobile Intrigue with North Carolina license plate number TFV-8096.
If you have any information call Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.