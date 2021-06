The small plane crashed Tuesday night according to the sheriff’s office.

The small plane crashed Tuesday night just before 5:30 p.m. according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The small single-engine Beechcraft A23 crashed in a field on Almas Lane in the Pinnacle area.

The FAA said two people were onboard the airplane at the time of the crash.

Investigators have not said if anyone was hurt in the crash.