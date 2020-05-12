Autopsy: soldier found dead in North Carolina decapitated

Enrique Roman-Martinez's death was a homicide, but the cause of death remains undetermined because only his head was available for examination.

RALEIGH, N.C. — An autopsy has found a Fort Bragg solider found dead this summer on North Carolina's Outer Banks was decapitated. The Raleigh News & Observer reports that Spc.

Enrique Roman-Martinez's death was a homicide, but the cause of death remains undetermined because only his head was available for examination. Roman-Martinez was a paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division.