Southern Guilford High School wins annual school improvement award

The Guilford County school was awarded for significant improvements on several key statistics.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County High School is celebrating a year of improvement with this year’s Hubert B. Humphrey Jr. School Improvement award.

According to a press release, the award is meant to recognize schools that have significantly improved on 10 data-driven performance metrics. Those metrics include things like graduation rates and advanced placement exam participation. The committee also looked at how the school aimed to work with community partners to serve students during the pandemic.

This year, Southern Guilford High School got the honors. According to a release, the school made major gains in biology proficiency among Hispanic and multi-racial students. Black and White students with disabilities also became more proficient in their English courses. Students also missed fewer days due to things like out-of-school suspensions.

Southern Guilford High will receive $12,000 as a reward. That will lead to a mentoring program called the SG Linked Program. It will utilize trained upperclassmen to mentor small groups of incoming freshmen.

Principal Brian Muller praised his team for their efforts.