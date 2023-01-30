Spray Cotton Mills was being renovated when it caught fire; exact cause still unknown

The fire broke out on the night of Wednesday, Jan. 25, destroying 100 years of history with it.

The team found that the portion of the mill that caught fire was being renovated and was a working construction site. They also found construction tools and supplies in the building. The building was going to be transformed into new housing.

Luckily, no one was working in the building at the time of the fire. There was, however, power to the building.

So far, there is nothing to cause suspicion of criminal activity causing the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire is currently undetermined, authorities report.

The site went up in flames late Wednesday night, Jan. 25. Firefighters from across the county and even southern Virginia helped the Eden Fire Department battle the massive flames.

Spray Cotton Mills had been a historical staple in the Eden community for more than 100 years.

Over the weekend, Eden firefighters continued to suppress small fires and hot spots at the scene. The rain on Sunday assisted their efforts.

On Monday, Jan. 30 Eden Law Enforcement and Fire relinquished control of the site to private insurance investigators on behalf of the owner of the Spray Cotton Mill property.

There are still several locations at the site that are smoldering under the debris, which can create minor smoking conditions over the next few days. Anyone in or travelling through that area should keep that in mind as they start their week.

