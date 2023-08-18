Storm damage left the house of one Greensboro family destroyed and condemned

The home of soon-to-be family of four, the Jimenez Family, was destroyed by a fallen tree due to hurricane-force winds. The house is now condemned.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hurricane-force winds from Tuesday's storm were strong enough to bring down a tree right through the Jimenez family's home, a place they've called home for only 9 months.

"Thankfully, the bedrooms are fine as of right now, doesn't have much damage but all those the common areas, where we spent our family time almost daily, every single night, is gone," said Destinee Jimenez.

The tree destroyed the dining room, living room and, part of their garage. It was so bad, the City of Greensboro condemned their home.

It comes at a really bad time. Stephen and Destinee's 5-year-old son David is starting school next week.

Family friends are providing a temporary place to stay in Snow Camp but this makes what was once a five minute drive to David's new school... a 30 minute one.

They say it was a blessing no one was home at the time, not even the the friends and family who come over often.

"We've never been on this side of an event like this, we've always been on the other side helping," said Jimenez.

Not only are friends and family members lending a hand, both Stephen and Destinee work for the same company, who they say have been extremely understanding.

"His [Stephen] boss has told him… 'I don't even wanna see you at work until Monday, take time, figure out what you gotta do,'" said Jimenez.

To add on top of it all, this family of 3 is soon to be a family of 4. Destinee is 16-weeks-pregnant with baby Rosemary. The family says, they have no choice but to take things day by day.

"Really, we're just taking it one day at a time and just budgeting and trying to figure out what's a necessity vs. what's a want," said Jimenez.