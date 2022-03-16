A Davidson County couple is sounding the alarm after stray bullets hit their home

LEXINGTON, N.C. — The Davidson County Sheriff's Office posted on their Facebook Wednesday, urging gun owners to use caution when exercising their Second Amendment right.
The post comes after a home in the county was hit four different times by stray bullets over the last few months.
Butch Comer and his wife tell WFMY that their home has been hit in four different spots since October of last year.
Davidson County Sheriff, Richie Simmons said it's important to exercise your Second Amendment right but to do so, safely.
“When we get those calls we send our deputies out to check the area where the people are shooting from to make sure they have a good solid berm to stop the bullets so it’s not ricocheting off and doing it in a safe manner,” Sheriff Simmons said.