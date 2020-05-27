‘Yes, we’re open!’ Submit your business to let the Piedmont Triad know you’re open

WFMY News 2 has a searchable list of businesses who have told us they're reopening.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As North Carolina eases its stay-at-home orders, more businesses and restaurants are reopening and welcoming back customers.

What BUSINESSES need to know

To have your business added to the Yes, We're Open page, submit details about your business at this link, or using the form below.

If your business is making any modifications to its policies due to the coronavirus pandemic, be sure to share those details in the description.

There's also a checkbox at the bottom of the submission form to let us know if your business is hiring. Users will have the option to search the listings based on who's hiring.

Businesses that have already submitted their information but would like to modify any details can do so using the form at this link.

The WFMY News 2 digital team will review each submission before it is added to the Yes, We're Open page.

What CUSTOMERS need to know

You can search our current listings of open businesses by location on the Yes, We're Open page, including those businesses that are currently hiring. All of the information posted is provided by the submitting businesses. Please contact any business directly if you have questions about their individual policies or safety procedures.