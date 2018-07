SURRY COUNTY, N.C. -- A fire truck has overturned responding to a call during the rain in Surry County.

The Chief of the Ararat Volunteer Fire Department says the crew was clearing a call when they ran off the road and overturned.

The driver was taken to a local hospital as a precaution, but is expected to be okay.

Chief Wes Key say the fire truck is a total loss.

© 2018 WFMY