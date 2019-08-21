GREENSBORO, N.C. — Despite an architecture firm going out of business, the Steven Tanger Center For The Performing Arts should still open as scheduled.

Rosser International was the lead architect firm working along side two other firms on the nearly $85 million project.

A resolution from city council states the firm went out of business on June 25th and laid off all of its employees.

Amanda Hodgins worked for Rosser International as the lead architect. When it went under, she went to work for another firm called TVS North Carolina.

Tuesday, city council voted 7-1 to bring on her new firm so she could continue working on the project.

"Rosser had gone out of business. We were able to employ the architect whose been working on the project all along. So it's great we will have continuity until the project is finished," Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn said.

Matt Brown who oversees both the Greensboro Coliseum and the Tanger Center told News 2 the city plans to file a claim against Rosser's insurance policy, but didn't know for how much yet.

He says construction won't be impacted, and the center will still open next spring.

He added the additional money needed to pay the new firm won't affect the overall budget.