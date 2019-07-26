GREENSBORO, N.C. — Police have made an arrest in the break-in of a Greensboro firearms store.

Greensboro Police say Kaylan Matthew Stimpson, 17, stole several guns from Atlas Firearms on Raleigh Street last month. Police say they arrested Stimpson for an outstanding warrant for robbery with a dangerous weapon, and during the investigation, evidence was collected that connected him to the gun store burglary.

Police say an SUV crashed into the side of the building, Stimpson to break into the store.

Stimpson was charged with breaking and entering, larceny, and possession of stolen guns.

Police are still looking for other suspects in the burglary.