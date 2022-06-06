15-year-old identified as Belews Lake drowning victim

Elijah Wyatt, 15, was a student at R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem.

STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — The teen who was found dead after a search on Belews Lake Wednesday has been identified.

Elijah Wyatt, 15, was a student at R.J. Reynolds High School in Winston-Salem. His mother said he had dreams of becoming a NAVY Seal one day.

Elijah was found after about 50 people helped in a rigorous search for him. Madison-Rockingham Rescue Squad, sonar and a dive team, High Point Police, and other search and rescue crews all pulled together to search for Elijah.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 8 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel with Pastor Harold Linder officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory.

Friends of Elijah can come to Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday for viewing.

Grief counseling services are available to students at R.J Reynolds High School for those in need of support during this time.

