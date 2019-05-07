STOKES COUNTY, N.C. — Rescue crews say their search for a teenage boy in Hanging Rock State Park has come to a happy ending. The boy has been found.

Park officials say they had been searching for the boy for hours. They said he was with his family at the park today when he disappeared.

Rangers, EMS, and the fire department were all involved with the search.

WFMY News 2 crews are at the park now getting the latest information. Please check back for updates.

