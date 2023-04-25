Coming Soon! | Tesla dealership location in the works for High Point

The High Point city council approved a zoning request for the Tesla dealership.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Editor's Note: The video above is from a previous story where a car expert answers questions for people who are considering switching to electric vehicles.

Tesla is set to build its first dealership in the Triad.

The High Point City Council approved a zoning request for the Tesla dealership. City leaders say the developer is going to repurpose a retail center on North Main Street into the dealership.

The facility will mainly be used for servicing and delivering vehicles to customers.

There's no word right now on when it will be built.

