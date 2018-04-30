18-Year-old Jada Hooks is a huge Bobby Brown fan. Most of Brown's hits came out long before she was born, but the singer's strong personality strikes a chord with Jada, enough so that she saved some money to go to Atlanta and meet Brown last weekend.

"I just like his persona," she said. "He's very different. I'm different."

Jada has epilepsy and deals with seizures many days. When she had a seizure last year on her 18th birthday, her mom asked for prayers on Facebook. One of the people commenting was none other than the iconic pop star, Bobby Brown. Brown used the praying hands emoticon to show his thoughts were with them.

So when Jada got to meet Bobby and his wife on Saturday, it was a monumental experience, but not before a couple bumps along the way. Ashley Benton, Jada's mom, said Jada had several seizures when they were driving there that, coupled with traffic, turned roughly a 4-hour drive into an 8-hour one.

But they got there. Benton had chatted with Brown's bodyguard on social media and arranged for Jada to meet Bobby and his wife at The Black Experience & Expo.

'When she saw him, it was so emotional," said Ashley. "There wasn't a dry eye behind us."

Bobby hugged Jada and asked if she was doing better. It had been a long trip, but at that moment it was clear the answer was yes. Brown posed for photos with her and her family.

'It was the best day of my life," Jada said. "I was just grateful. It's not something I can put into words."

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

Copyright 2017 WFMY