Greensboro mother creates swimming program in honor of son who drowned

Malik Ramirez was 15 years old when he drowned in a private lake across from Page High School in 2019

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro mother is taking action to teach kids to swim.

Her son, 15-year-old Malik Ramirez, was a student at Page High School when he drowned in a private lake.

He was swimming with two other students when he went under. His mother told said, Malik never learned to swim.

Since his death in 2019, his mother, Barbara Townsend has worked tirelessly to keep this tragedy from happening again.

"It's bittersweet, you know, it's a good thing that they're doing this but I still miss him...It's a great program because they don't have swimming in school anymore so it's a good thing they're doing it here", Townsend stated.

She started a foundation and partnership with the Greensboro Aquatic Center and Guilford County Schools to teach students how to swim. The Malik Ramirez Swimming Program is underway with multiple free classes this month.

Some sessions start today. Swim attire and transportation are also provided.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for WFMY.