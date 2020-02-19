GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The North Carolina Department of Transportation is gearing up for snow on Thursday.

A spokesperson for the Triad divisions says crews are preparing equipment to be ready to respond to any winter weather.

RELATED: Snow likely in Triad on Thursday - What to Expect

Crews do not plan to pre-treat with brine due to the forecast of rain Thursday before the temperatures fall. Brine is only effective when roads are dry.

The DOT has made the decision to use salt instead. Brad Wall, the Division Maintenance Engineer in Guilford County, says the department is still working out the timing because of the changing forecast.

Crews will be on standby monitoring the weather and road conditions tomorrow, and tomorrow night as needed the DOT said.

The DOT says crews are prepared for any amount of snowfall during winter months.

Residual salt remains on roadways from previous snow activity, and teams are ready as needed this week.

The City of Greensboro says they are currently making sure all city vehicles are gassed up, and working. A spokesperson says the city has an abundance and salt and brine if it's needed.

The City says they will make staffing decisions once they get a better idea of the anticipated accumulation.

Both Guilford County Schools and Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools say the districts are monitoring the weather conditions, but no decisions have been made yet.

Guilford County Schools representatives have a meeting with Emergency Management at 4 p.m.

Guilford County Emergency Management is having a webinar meeting with many public safety agencies including the National Weather Service at 4 p.m. Wednesday to discuss what preparations and actions are necessary.

The Division of DOT that oversees Forsyth, Davie and Stokes County says they have 10,000 tons of salt ready to go.