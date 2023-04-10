Guilford Metro 911 honoring dispatchers during National Telecommunicators Week

Monday kicks off National Telecommunications Week to honor those who dedicate their time to answering emergency calls.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It’s tough answering calls in situations like what happened in Kentucky Monday or what happened in Nashville, Tennessee a couple of weeks ago.

911 operators are on the other side of that phone call and dispatch emergency professionals and equipment during a crisis every single day.

Monday kicks off National Telecommunications Week in order to honor those, "headset heroes" who answer emergency calls.

Guilford Metro 911 along with many other counties is celebrating all week long, starting Monday with awards presented to Telecommunicator of the Year, Support Person of the Year, and Rookie of the Year.

At Guilford Metro 911, Michael Hebert was honored with the Rookie of the Year award.

“Being able to clock out and say I helped people today and I don’t think enough people have jobs that they can say that," Herbert shared.

"It can be stressful, but I think more than anything I can be a very fulfilling job," said Kimberley Burkley, assistant supervisor at Guilford Metro 911.

Burkley took home the title of Telecommunicator of the Year.

"I feel great about it and just making other people feel good about what they do too. Hey, if we can keep getting awards for doing what you love, I’m here for it,” she said.

Both first responders, allow their training in tough situations to help their success.

Guilford Metro 911 said when it comes to situations like we've seen in the news recently, they take what they see and use that to re-evaluate how certain situations are handled.