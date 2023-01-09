Bomb threat prompts evacuation at Asheboro High School

The eight other city schools are sheltering in place, officials said.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ASHEBORO, N.C. — Police responded to a bomb threat at Asheboro High School Friday morning. The school has been evacuated and police K9s are currently searching the school, according to a release from Asheboro PD.

Officials tell us eight other schools in the district are sheltering in place. Parents have been asked to not pick up their children at this time, as this is an active situation.

Randolph County Sheriff's Office, Guilford County Sheriff's Office, NC Probation and Parole, Asheboro Fire, and Randolph County Emergency Services are all at the high school.

There are about 4,000 students in the Asheboro City Schools district.

The school put out a Facebook post earlier when the threat came in:

"Asheboro Police Department is currently responding to a threat at Asheboro High School. Students and staff are following safety protocols. AHS has evacuated the building. South Asheboro Middle School is sheltering in place. No students are being released at this time. Parents should not attempt to come pick up students. Asheboro Police Department is leading the response. More information will be forthcoming," the post reads.

WFMY News 2 has crews at the scene and we're working to learn more information.

Asheboro City Schools is made up of one high school, two middle schools, five elementary schools, and an early child development center.