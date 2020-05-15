GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said there were three overnight burglaries at the Stoney Creek Shopping Center in Whitsett Thursday.

Deputies said the call they responded at 3:11 a.m.

The suspect used a rock to smash through the front doors of Jersey Mike's, Wholly Guacamole, and China One restaurants.

"He took this 25 pound rock and threw it through the glass," Al Rey, owner of Wholly Guacamole said.

Deputies say the thief got away with $280 dollars from Wholly Guacamole, $50 dollars from the tip jar at China One, and nothing from Jersey Mike's.

But repairs to the shattered doors will cost the restaurants thousands.

"This happened at the worst time possible, we just can’t take anymore losses," Rey stated, in reference to the coronavirus pandemic restrictions.

All three of the restaurants burglarized have been doing takeout and curbside only since March 17.

"Well it's pretty heartless I would say," Rey explained. "We’re all in this pandemic situation, businesses are down about 75 percent, and the last thing we need is somebody to come around and steal the very little we have left."

China One

A glass repairman worked on the broken doors Thursday morning, and amazingly all three restaurants opened their doors to customers that same day.

The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is reviewing surveillance footage. If you have information, call deputies.