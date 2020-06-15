Three kids hit by car in Winston-Salem. They're seriously injured: police

Three kids were hit by a car late Sunday night in Winston-Salem and have suffered 'serious injuries,' police said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Three kids were hit by a vehicle in Winston-Salem, police said. All three suffered serious injuries, officials said.

It happened Sunday night just before 11:40 p.m. on the 5100 block of N. Cherry Street, Winston-Salem police said. Authorities said a preliminary investigation has led them to believe the three were leaving a party and were hit by a vehicle as they were trying to get into another vehicle. All three were stopped in the roadway when they were hit, WSPD, said.

Neither alcohol nor speed appeared to be factors in this crash, law enforcement officials said.

The three juveniles were taken to local medical facilities for treatment, officials said. They suffered serious injuries, WSPD reported.

The 5100 block of N. Cherry Street was closed for 4.5 hours as the investigation took place.