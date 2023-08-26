Three 'Montford Point Marines' presented the Congressional Gold Medal at Carolina Field of Honor

Montford Point was a segregated training camp that was decommissioned in 1949, those who trained there have been awarded the Congressional Gold Medal.

KERNERSVILLE, N.C. — During the 1940s, more than 20,000 black U.S. Marines were received their military training in Jacksonville, North Carolina at Camp Montford Pointe.

The training camp was a segregated section of what is now known as Camp Lejeune.

Since being decommissioned in 1949 those that served there have became known as the "Montford Point Marines."

On Saturday Francis Hopkins and William Saunders were posthumously awarded the Congressional Gold Medal along with Charley Sheppard for their service at Camp Montford.

"My father was a Marine and I you know, it was enlightening to find out that he had blazed the trails through segregation and broke the color barrier.," said Kenneth Hopkins .

Hopkins is the son of Francis Hopkins and is a second generation Marine, his son is the third.

"Truly an honor to receive this award on his behalf," said Hopkins.

More than a decade ago President Barack Obama signed into law a bill awarding the Congressional Gold Medal to all of the Montford Point Marines.

Organizations have spent years making sure those who served received the distinction they deserved.

"It's an honor to be an ex marine," said Charlie Sheppard.

Sheppard is one of the few Montford Point Marines still alive and to share their story of perseverance.

Along with his Congressional Gold Medal, Winston-Salem Mayor Allen Joines issued a proclamation declaring August 26TH Charlie Sheppard Day.

"August 26 being Charlie Sheppard day is certainly an honor and pleasure for us, and certainly one of the highlights as well," said Sheppard's grandson.

Taps honored the Marines that have been lost including Cosmas Eaglin, one of the oldest Montford Point Marines who passed away last week at the age of 108.

"For the civilians and other folks, it's something that they can see and touch, but, what my father passed down to me, and through my siblings, it is something like I said, earlier is to be honorable, have courage, and be committed to the things that are important to you," said Hopkins.