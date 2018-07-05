GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After 55 years, Ardelia Matthews sees her house as more than just a building. It's the foundation of her family.

"I love it. I raised six children here," she explained.

So she can't cover up how hard it's been the past three weeks since the tornado forced her from her home.

"It really was devastating. The top of the roof of the school came over here and tore up part of my house. It hit my heating system," Matthews said.

The tornado ripped off part of her roof, busted out windows and damaged awnings on her house..

"It really hurt because these awnings have been on there for years. And my husband, he's passed, passed 20 years ago, and he built all that," she said.

But with the help of volunteers, Matthews is back in her house now. She's waiting on insurance money for long-term repairs.

Not everyone is so fortunate.

Many houses in her neighborhood near Peeler Elementary were destroyed beyond repair. Some neighbors are choosing to move out.

"I'm looking for somewhere else to go," said Deborah Carver. "Because right now I'm scared of the house itself. Because I don't know what other kind of damage it done as far the wires."

Mathews, though, says the tornado left her shattered but not broken.

"It's just things. We can get other things. I'm real happy that no one got hurt in the neighborhood," Matthews said.

Anyone with significant damage should contact the Red Cross or the City of Greensboro, to see if you qualify for help.

