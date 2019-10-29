GREENSBORO, N.C. — Thunderstorms are a concern for Trick or Treat time on Halloween, mainly between 8pm and 12am. You'll want to stay weather aware throughout the day to make sure you and your kids are safe ahead of any storms.

A strong cold front will be marching our way from the west. Most of the day, we'll be mostly cloudy and fairly dry. This will hold through the early evening hours. The trouble comes in by the evening and late evening hours.

There is likely to be a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms moving our way for the 8pm to 12am timeframe. In that line, it's possible there could be some strong or severe thunderstorms that bring a damaging wind threat to our area. If you have trick or treat plans, please stay weather aware so you don't get caught in a bad situation!

WFMY News 2

Behind that front, temperatures will plummet. We'll have highs in the 50s and lows in the 30s starting Friday and lasting through the weekend. Our first hard frost / freeze is likely of the season.