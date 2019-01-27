Here's the deal. Rain is moving in today, and by the afternoon there's a chance it could quickly change to snow. It will be a quick burst of snow more than anything else, but it may lead to some light accumulations. Slick roads are a possibility, especially overnight into Wednesday morning. Here's what the WFMY News 2 Weather Team is tracking.

TIMELINE:

Clouds will thicken up in the morning. Some scattered drizzle or light rain showers are possible in the morning through the midday hours. No travel problems are issues during this time anywhere.

By midday, temperatures will be in the upper 40s to near 50 in most of the Triad. We'll be plenty warm enough for regular rain to move in first. However, by the early afternoon - some snow could start to mix in in the western Foothills, generally between 1-4pm.

By late afternoon, rain could start to change over to snow in the Triad, generally from 3-6pm. It will still be rain east of Burlington, and snow will be winding down in the Foothills.

Everything will be drying out by 7 in the evening. However, that's when temperatures will really start to drop. Leftover water on the roadways will begin to freeze through late evening and into the overnight.

IMPACTS:

The main things we need to watch out for with this system are icy patches developing on the roads. For Tuesday evening, most of the commute should be ok with simply wet roads - even if it snows. However, if it snows hard enough for an hour or more, some areas may start to see a slushy accumulation on the roads, which could lead to some slick spots. Please be prepared to take it easy if necessary.

By late evening into the overnight, the roads will start to ice up, and black ice will be an issue through Wednesday morning. This will be our biggest concern.

A light snow accumulation of less than an inch is possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. This could lead to some slippery spots on sidewalks as well.

HOW MUCH?

Major snow accumulations are unlikely, but if a brief burst of heavy snow develops over your neighborhood, you may end up with a quick dusting to an 1" or so of snow, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Many areas won't even get that much. The best chance for accumulating snow in the state will be in the mountains. Here's a look at our latest snow map. We'll adjust it as our forecast evolves.

The WFMY News 2 Weather Team will keep you updated both on air and online in the coming days.