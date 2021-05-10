Timeline: How did Aiden Fucci get charged in the death 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey in St. Johns County?

At this time, here's what we know about the timeline of 14-year-old Aiden Fucci's arrest in relation to Tristyn Bailey's death.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office says it has made an arrest in relation to the death of a 13-year-old girl whose body was found Sunday evening.

Aiden Fucci, 14, was arrested on second-degree murder charges in the death of Tristyn Bailey, who was reported missing early Sunday morning.

The suspect and the victim went to school together, but the sheriff's office would not say whether they were classmates at Patriot Oaks Academy. Investigators said there are lots of witnesses they are interviewing, but only one suspect in custody.

A resident who lived in the area found the body around 6 p.m. Sunday, the sheriff's office said. She was found, clothed, in a wooded area, investigators said.

Here's what we know about the timeline of Tristyn Bailey's disappearance.

TIMELINE:

Sunday, 1:15 a.m. : Tristyn Bailey was last seen at the Durbin Amenity Center.

: Tristyn Bailey was last seen at the Durbin Amenity Center. Sunday, 10 a.m.: She was reported missing to authorities and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement joins search efforts.

She was reported missing to authorities and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement joins search efforts. Sunday 4:49 p.m.: A Florida Missing Child Alert is issued. Neighbors, teammates, and deputies search for the teen all day

A Florida Missing Child Alert is issued. Neighbors, teammates, and deputies search for the teen all day Sunday, 6 p.m. : The sheriff's office calls off the search.

: The sheriff's office calls off the search. Sunday, 8 p.m.: Sheriff's Office hosts a news conference to give the update that the body of Tristyn Bailey is believed to have been found.

Sheriff's Office hosts a news conference to give the update that the body of Tristyn Bailey is believed to have been found. Sunday, 9 p.m.: Family of Tristyn Bailey asks for privacy

Family of Tristyn Bailey asks for privacy Monday, 10:37 a.m.: GoFundMe organizer sends out information about the fundraiser for end-of-life expenses for Tristyn Bailey.

for Tristyn Bailey. Monday 11:30 a.m.: The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office announces arrest of Aiden Fucci, 14, on second-degree murder charges in the death of Tristyn Bailey, who was reported missing early Sunday morning.

Monday, 8:30 p.m. the public is invited to South Durbin Amenities Center for a candlelight vigil

The medical examiner's office is still investigating the cause of death, the sheriff's office said. Investigators will share that information with Tristyn's family before determining if or when to release it to the media.