NC Power Outage: What to know about the Moore County attack on energy grid

The Moore County School district is closed Tuesday as an emergency order is still in effect.

PINEHURST, N.C. — Tens of thousands are still in the dark Monday after an attack on North Carolina's power grid.

Moore County Schools have closed again Tuesday, December 6, 2022. An emergency order is still in effect.

It could be days for the power to be restored in Moore County, northwest of Fayetteville.

Investigators, including the FBI, are still trying to find who targeted two energy stations.

As the investigation continues, WFMY News 2's Grace Holland tackled the top five questions about the attack.

After learning more about the extent of that damage, Duke Energy said two substations were damaged by gunfire, putting a heavy strain on the other substations which made the outage even more widespread.

Surviving a cold night

Families are prepared for another cold night. The Kennedy family is using their fireplace to keep warm and their gas stove to cook meals and trying to help out neighbors.

“We have been around the neighborhood checking on some elderly folks that probably need help and just doing some welfare checks but for the most part we've been very fortunate we're cooking through whatever we have in the fridge that's going bad right now,” Moore County resident, Brian Kennedy expressed.

How much longer?

We also are learning more about how repairs are going. Some lights have already come back on.

Duke Energy said it could take until Thursday for the power to be fully restored.

spokesman jeff brooks said some of the damaged equipment was able to be repaired but some of it must be replaced.

“We are working to get the equipment we need here and get it in position. Understand that it's not as easy as changing a lightbulb as it were. Some of this equipment does require a lot of work in process to get it in safely,” Jeff Brooks with Duke Energy clarified.

Affects on the Triad

We wanted to know if the power grid attack is affecting local electric companies in the Triad. A few thousand Randolph EMC customers in Moore County did lose power because of this.

They say the outage is not affecting their customers in Randolph, Davidson, or Alamance Counties but all of their crews are focused on restoring power in Moore County and protecting their grid.

“I know that what you're hearing is very scary and seems unsettling," Nicole Arnold, Randolph EMC communications and public affairs manager stated. "We want you to know that you've got power and we're gonna make sure that that stays on and boy we're watching it like a hawk. You don't have to worry about that," Nicole Arnold, Randolph EMC communications and public affairs manager stated.

Why the Energy Grids?

You're also asking about a motive in this case and whether this was an act of domestic terrorism. we do know that the SBI and FBI are investigating.