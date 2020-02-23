GREENSBORO, N.C. — An awards gala was held to honor special individuals in the Triad Saturday, one of which was WFMY's very own Tracey McCain!

The '40 Under 40 Most Influential African Americans In The Triad Awards Gala' pays tribute to outstanding business and community leaders who are making a difference in their community.

The awards gala was held at the Joseph S. Koury Convention Center on W. Gate City Boulevard in Greensboro.

The list of honorees was selected by Black Business Ink magazine. Each person was nominated by someone who was impressed by their character, competence and professional promise.

The two selection committees – one in Guilford and one in Forsyth – considered several candidates before making their final choices.

