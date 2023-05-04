Woman dies after crashing into two trees off Westridge Road in Greensboro, police say

The Greensboro Police Department is looking into the cause of the crash.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department said a woman died after she crashed into two trees.

Police said the crash happened on Saturday, July 22nd around 9:45 a.m. near Westridge Road.

31-year-old Jillian Daly was driving her 2020 Tesla Model Y along the road when police said, she drove off the road and hit two large trees.

She was transported to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries, according to police.

Police said Daly died Tuesday from her injuries.

Greensboro police said they are investigating what led her to crash. As we learn more we will update this story.

