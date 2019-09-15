HIGH POINT, N.C. — The community is mourning the loss of a former High Point Central High School athlete.

Police say 18-year-old Trent Westwray was killed in car crash in Lynchburg, VA.

Police say the accident happened in the 2300-block of Carroll Ave. around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.

Westwray was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver and other three passengers suffered only minor injuries.

Westwray graduated from High Point Central High School this past spring. There, he played on both the football and basketball team.

According to a Facebook post by Communities in Schools of High Point Inc., Westwray was a freshman of Virginia University of Lynchburg.

"Trent was a well-known and well-loved student amongst staff and his peers. In my interactions with Trent, he was always respectful and fun. One of my favorite memories of him is cheering for him and his teammates on the basketball court. Trent was truly a gem, that will truly be missed," LaCrystal Davis wrote in the post.