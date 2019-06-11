RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper’s challenge to CEOs? Lobby on behalf of education.

Cooper, speaking Tuesday morning at the North Carolina CEO Forum at the Raleigh Convention Center, again called education investments key in keeping the state competitive.

“We need the business community to step up,” he said. “I’m not urging tax increases. I don’t think we need tax increases – but what we do need to do is to preserve our tax base in North Carolina so we can make these investments.”

For more details on Gov. Cooper's plan to encourage growth and investment in North Carolina, click here to read the full story on the Triad Business Journal's website.

RELATED: Two Triad schools among 8 from NC on magazine's Best Global Universities list

RELATED: See how much more Triad CEOs earn than their median employees